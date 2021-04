Articles

Friday, 16 April 2021

This week marks what would have been the 50th birthday of Selena, who died in 1995. Now, she's experiencing a remarkable revival. But has she ever really been that far from our thoughts or playlists?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/16/985827827/selena-at-50-preserving-and-protecting-a-precious-legacy