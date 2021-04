Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 12:39 Hits: 5

Longyearbyen on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen is the world’s northernmost town. Some 2,400 people from some 50 nations live in the town despite the freezing Arctic temperatures in the Svalbard archipelago.

