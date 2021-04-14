The Black Keys to Release Blues Covers Album, ‘Delta Kream’

Articles

The Black Keys have announced a new blues covers album called Delta Kream, to be released on May 14.

The 11-track collection marks the duo’s (Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney) first release since their ninth studio album in 2019, Let’s Rock. The announcement comes after The Black Keys celebrated the 10th anniversary of their sixth album, Brothers, with a special deluxe edition in January.

Delta Kream pays tribute to the Mississippi hill country blues acts that inspired them, including John Lee Hooker, R. L. Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Ranie Burnette and Big Joe Williams.

The band previewed Delta Kream with album opener and lead single “Crawling Kingsnake” — their version of the blues standard which John Lee Hooker recorded in 1949. The album will be available for pre-order starting Apr. 15. You can listen to the single by signing up for The Black Keys’ fan club.

Full Delta Kreamtracklisting below:

1. Crawling Kingsnake (John Lee Hooker)

2. Louise (Mississippi Fred McDowell)

3. Poor Boy A Long Way From Home (R. L. Burnside)

4. Stay All Night (Junior Kimbrough)

5. Going Down South (R. L. Burnside)

6. Coal Black Mattie (Ranie Burnette)

7. Do the Romp (Junior Kimbrough)

8. Sad Days, Lonely Nights (Junior Kimbrough)

9. Walk with Me (Junior Kimbrough)

10. Mellow Peaches (Big Joe Williams)

11. Come On And Go With Me (Junior Kimbrough)

