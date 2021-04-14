Watch: Mick Jagger Teams Up With Dave Grohl For New Track ‘Eazy Sleazy!’

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 15:25 Hits: 4

“Shooting the vaccine/Bill Gates is in my bloodstream/It’s mind control,” the ebullient Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger sings in a new single. Mick and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl surprised fans yesterday when they released the video for “Eazy Sleazy,” satirizing vaccine deniers and flat earthers alike.

Jagger said in a statement: “I wanted to share this song that I wrote about eventually coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism – thank you to Dave Grohl from Foo Fighters for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with you on this – hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy!”

Grohl responded, “It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick Jagger means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier……and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!”