Category: Art/Music Hits: 4
“Shooting the vaccine/Bill Gates is in my bloodstream/It’s mind control,” the ebullient Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger sings in a new single. Mick and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl surprised fans yesterday when they released the video for “Eazy Sleazy,” satirizing vaccine deniers and flat earthers alike.
Jagger said in a statement: “I wanted to share this song that I wrote about eventually coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism – thank you to Dave Grohl from Foo Fighters for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with you on this – hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy!”
Grohl responded, “It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick Jagger means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier……and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!”
Last year, the Rolling Stones returned with another anthem for these times, “Living in a Ghost Town.”
*Feature image: Screengrab of video
The post Watch: Mick Jagger Teams Up With Dave Grohl For New Track ‘Eazy Sleazy!’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.
Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/watch-mick-jagger-teams-up-with-dave-grohl-for-new-track-eazy-sleazy/