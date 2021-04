Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 16:12 Hits: 2

Recorded on a sunny spring day in her Los Angeles backyard, Demi Lovato sings "Tell Me You Love Me" and two songs from Dancing With The Devil...The Art Of Starting Over.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/14/986783944/demi-lovato-tiny-desk-home-concert