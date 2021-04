Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 10:21 Hits: 1

Pop band ok.danke.tschüss, who describe their music as "unicorn rock" is set to produce songs and videos for young learners of German.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/singing-your-way-to-better-deutsch/a-57194203?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf