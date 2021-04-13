Shooter Jennings Featured In/Composed Soundtrack For New ‘Chasing Whiskey’ Jack Daniel’s Doc (Out Now)

Articles

Movie City Films, in association with Evolve Studios, is proud to announce the premiere of the new documentary, Chasing Whiskey – The Untold Story of Jack Daniel’s, available now across all streaming platforms. Much more than a simple narrative chronicling the origins and impact of the iconic Tennessee whiskey, the full-length film features original music composed and performed by 2x GRAMMY® Award-winner Shooter Jennings, who also appears alongside such famous names as Tim Matheson, Eric Church, John Grisham, Tina Sinatra, and many more.

A 57,000 mile journey across five countries and 16 time zones that is equal parts thought-provoking, insightful, moving, and hilarious, Chasing Whiskey is available now on iTunes, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and YouTube. Additional platforms will follow in the coming weeks, including VUDU, Comcast Xfinity, Dish Network, and DirecTV.

The original music featured on the Chasing Whiskey soundtrack was recorded in 2017 with Jennings providing piano and synthesizer alongside an all-star lineup of musicians that includes legendary Guns N’ Roses/Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum, Michael Devin (Whitesnake, From The Earth) on bass, harmonica, and vocals, Jesse Dayton (Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson) on guitar and vocals, and longtime collaborator/fiddle player Aubrey Richmond (Duff McKagen, Mustangs of the West).

The Jack Daniel’s brand has been an iconic image of American Cool for generations, its instantly identifiable bottle linked with equally archetypal artists spanning Frank Sinatra to the Rolling Stones, as well as films like Animal House, The Shining, and countless others. From the small town of Lynchburg, TN – where every drop of Jack Daniel’s is made – to Beverly Hills, the outback of Australia, and the streets of Havana, Cuba, Chasing Whiskey documents a cultural exploration into why people all over the world identify so deeply with one of the most distinctly American brands. Through it all, Jack Daniel’s serves as the compass on a journey that offers a unique glimpse into humanity, shared value, differing views, dreams, and delusions.

A Secret Weapon Films, Stray Dog LLC Production, Chasing Whiskey was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Greg Olliver. Known for such landmark documentaries as 2010’s widely praised Lemmy (chronicling the life and times of Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister), Olliver has spent a decade crafting honest, compelling stories about iconic musicians, war heroes, major brands, and more in a long series of award-winning feature documentaries, narrative films, and short-form branded content work.

“Why is whiskey so intertwined with popular culture, and how did Jack Daniel’s become the most iconic whiskey brand in the world?,” says Olliver. “These are some of the questions we were asking as we began our journey on Chasing Whiskey. Fortunately, no matter where we went, from Tennessee to Japan to Cuba to the outback of Australia – and even Scotland – we always found someone who had a compelling, personal story to tell about Jack. With unprecedented access that was given to us by Jack Daniel’s, we uncovered surprising stories that began even before Jack started making his own whiskey. We’re proud to present this insightful, whiskey-infused adventure that tells the story of Jack that’s been more than a hundred-and-fifty years in the making.”

For more information, visit chasingwhiskey.com.

For nearly two decades, Shooter Jennings has defied expectation while constantly expanding the parameters of country, rock ‘n’ roll, and beyond. The scion of American music royalty, he has affirmed his own place in histories still to come as a truly limitless artist whose ambitious experimentation spans myriad genres and creative platforms, from releasing eight solo LPs, countless EPs, and founding his own label and multimedia outlet, Black Country Rock, to hosting his “Shooter Jennings’ Electric Rodeo” on Sirius XM’s Outlaw Country channel, and the creation of acclaimed BBS Door games. In addition, Jennings is among today’s most in-demand producers, with credits including his mom, Jessi Colter, Jamey Johnson, Wanda Jackson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Hellbound Glory, and many more. In 2019, Jennings received two prestigious GRAMMY® Awards – one honoring his work alongside longtime friend and co-producer, Dave Cobb, on Brandi Carlile’s blockbuster sixth studio album, By the Way, I Forgive You, and the other for his work with the legendary Tanya Tucker on her 2020 smash While I’m Livin’.

