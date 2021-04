Articles

The musician spent a decade homeless in San Francisco before making records, but left a much longer legacy by bringing his knowledge of bebop and blues, and an innate soulfulness into jazz music.

(Image credit: Frans Schellekens/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/13/986501724/sonny-simmons-fiercely-independent-alto-saxophonist-dies-at-87