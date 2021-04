Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 16:49 Hits: 4

Zach Bryan may have been regarded as an amateur before. But after his performance at the Grand Ole Opry, it doesn't feel fitting to refer to him as a "viral songwriter" anymore. He's just Zach Bryan, and folks should be paying attention.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/two-standing-ovations-for-zach-bryans-grand-ole-opry-debut/