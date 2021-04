Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 22:35 Hits: 2

Everything was different at the 2021 BAFTAs, with COVID restrictions resulting in an eerily empty event at the Royal Albert Hall. But the pandemic did not keep the film industry from celebrating its highlights.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/baftas-2021-winners-losers-and-a-lot-of-social-distancing/a-57163504?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf