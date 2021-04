Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 13:12 Hits: 1

Storyteller Bob Bradshaw crafts compelling characters and brings them to his audiences with intimacy and conviction. One moment he’s an impulsive daredevil, the next, a sea-weary pirate, or next simply […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2021/04/music-news/bob-bradshaw-shines-the-ghost-light-on-stories