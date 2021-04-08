Alastair Greene Drops Second Single From ‘The New World Blues’ – ‘Heroes (Acoustic Version)’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 19:10 Hits: 3

Tab Benoit’s Whiskey Bayou Records has just released another acoustic single from accomplished singer/songwriter/guitarist Alastair Greene. The new track is a solo acoustic version of “Heroes” from Greene’s critically acclaimed album, The New World Blues, produced by Benoit. The single follows the February release of the first solo acoustic single, “Bayou Mile.” “Heroes” is available now worldwide.

The New World Blues hit the streets in October 2020, landing on the Billboard Blues Chart for multiple weeks, peaking at number three. SiriusXM’s Bluesville has given a home to three songs from the album, giving heavy airplay to “Living Today,” with “No Longer Amused” sitting comfortably on their Top 15 countdown. Joe Bonamassa featured Greene’s “Bayou Mile,” one of the tracks co-written with Benoit, on Bonamassa’s Bluesville show. Joe enthusiastically announced, “Alastair Greene is killing it! Singing great, writing great, he’s at the height of his powers.”

A highly in-demand guitarist and vocalist, Greene traveled the world, touring with the legendary Alan Parsons Live Project from 2010 – 2017, as well as stints with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas and, most recently, Blues Music Award-winner Sugaray Rayford. His work with Parsons, in particular, sparked a conversation with renowned multi-instrumentalist and producer Tab Benoit in Las Vegas at the Big Blues Bender. In 2019, Greene signed with Benoit’s Whiskey Bayou Records label. Armed with a cache of new material, Greene decamped to Benoit’s Houma, Louisiana studio outside New Orleans to track The New World Blues. With Benoit on drums and bassist Corey Duplechin, the three formed a classic power trio, recording nearly the entire album live in the studio.

“Heroes” was the second song I co-wrote with Tab while we were recording ‘The New World Blues,’ along with “Bayou Mile.” I’d had that main chord progression lying around for years and was just strumming it on a guitar when Corey said ‘What’s that?’ I told him they were some chords I’d been messing with forever. Tab said, ‘That’s cool. I’m hearing that it’s a song about heroes.’ I said, ‘Give me a day I’ll write some lyrics!’ So I wrote the lyrics and came back to Tab and told him I just needed a killer chord change for the chorus. He paused and then said, ‘Try C, E minor, and D.’ Next thing I knew the song was finished! Lyrically it’s a tough one to get through when I sing it because it conjures up so many memories of people in my life that are no longer with us. It’s bitter sweet. This song translates so well to acoustic guitar that it was an obvious choice to record. Once again (like the acoustic version of “Bayou Mile”) this is live in the studio with no overdubs. —Alastair Greene

Here’s a taste of “Heroes.”

Greene plans to tour heavily in support of the album this summer with the multi Grammy nominated Benoit as Tab Benoit and the Whiskey Bayou Revue, featuring Alastair Greene. Be on the lookout for tour dates across the country at Greene’s website.

*Feature image by Sean McCue

The post Alastair Greene Drops Second Single From ‘The New World Blues’ – ‘Heroes (Acoustic Version)’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/alastair-greene-drops-second-single-from-the-new-world-bluesheroes-acoustic-version/