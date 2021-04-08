Margo Price Becomes First Female Artist Elected to Farm Aid Board of Directors

Articles

Today, Margo Price is proud to become the first female artist elected to the Farm Aid Board of Directors. Through a unanimous vote, both Price and life-long family farm advocate and humanitarian Annie Nelson join board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and six industry professionals in a commitment to further the organization’s efforts to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America.

Since performing at her first Farm Aid concert in 2016, Price has not missed a year of the festival, and her dedication to Farm Aid’s mission stretches back even further. In accepting her distinguished new role, Price says:

It is always a thrill to perform alongside my heroes on the Farm Aid stage, and it is one of the greatest honors of my life to become a member of the Farm Aid board. It’s been a dream of mine to help family farmers and communities across America ever since my family lost their farm in the fall of 1984 – a year before the first Farm Aid concert. I hope to use my voice to shine light on the issues of climate change, our health and the health of our soil and water, and, most importantly, food justice.

Price is the second artist to ever be added to Farm Aid’s Board of Directors, following Dave Matthews’ appointment in 2001 (Mellencamp, Nelson and Young are founding members). In addition to hosting the annual Farm Aid Festival, she will work closely to help the organization rally against corporate consolidation, deploy funds and resources to strengthen farm families facing ongoing challenges, and nurture a cultural movement that values the people who bring good food to our tables.

Joining the Farm Aid Board of Directors is one of the many new responsibilities Margo Price has proudly taken on over the past year. In a recent profile for The New York Times business series, “Like a Boss,” Price broke down her pandemic work diary – from writing and editing a memoir, to recording two new albums and more while raising her two children.

Last week, Margo penned a powerful, personal essay for GQ, on her decision to quit drinking at the start of 2021. She describes the choice as the most rebellious thing she has ever done, and throughout the piece she reflects on radical change, feminism and facing the uncertain future with a clearer mind and fuller heart.

On May 28th, Margo Price will headline her first in-person concert of 2021. The socially-distanced show will take place outdoors at The Caverns Above Ground Amphitheater in Pelham, TN, where she and her band will perform sets full of music from her latest album, That’s How Rumors Get Started. Find tickets and details on COVID-19 safety guidelines here.

Watch Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff team up for tremendous renditions of Rumors highlights “Twinkle Twinkle,”“Prisoner Of The Highway” and “Hey Child” on last month’s return of CMT Crossroads.

