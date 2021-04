Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021

Taken from Daniel Young‘s latest and third album, The World Ain’t Gonna Wait, ‘Distance Of Somewhere’ is a gorgeous mid-tempo country lament that swings and sways on the back of the emotional content of the song. The pedal steel is a real highlight, as is Young’s voice with his light twang threading through its soulful …

