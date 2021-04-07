The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NEW MUSIC: Mirabai Ceibi – She

There's a delicate intimacy to this new track from Mirabai Ceibi (singer Angelika Baumbach and multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Markus Sieber (Aukai)). Reminiscent of Aldous Harding's early work, it's folk music in its purest sense, devoid of electricity and bathed in Baumbach's hypnotic, hymnal voice and Sieber's plucked strings. From what I can gather, they're heavily involved in the …

