Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 17:04 Hits: 4

The six-time Grammy winner got her start as a kid, singing backup for an Elvis impersonator. Her new memoir, Broken Horses, is about her early life and the family she's built.

(Image credit: Austin Hargrave/AUGUST)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/05/983815671/singer-brandi-carlile-talks-ambition-avoidance-and-finally-finding-her-place