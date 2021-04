Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 15:50 Hits: 3

With Alan Jackson behind it, you know the album's going to be country. For over 30 years, Jackson has been like a bulwark against the incursion of pop, he's still doing what he can from his perch as a country music elder statesman to keep it on track.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/alan-jacksons-new-album-is-even-harder-country-than-before/