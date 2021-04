Articles

Women from Iraq's Yazidi minority get together to perform centuries-old sacred songs. They've survived captivity by ISIS and loved ones' deaths. "They are trying to heal," says a Yazidi politician.

(Image credit: Emily Garthwaite/INSTITUTE for NPR)

