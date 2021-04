Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 18:03 Hits: 2

"I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly," Swift says of Urban, who appears on "Vault" tracks "That's When" and "We Were Happy"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/taylor-swift-fearless-taylors-version-track-list-keith-urban-1150599/