Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 04:03 Hits: 5

The long wait for new music from Alan Jackson will soon be over. After nearly six years since his last release Angels & Alcohol in July of 2015, Alan Jackson has unveiled a new project called 'Where Have You Gone' to be released with 21 songs, he's more than making up for lost time.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/alan-jackson-to-release-new-21-song-album-where-have-you-gone/