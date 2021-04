Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 18:07 Hits: 11

The new data show the drop in ticket sales at theaters, arts centers and orchestras in the United States, U.K. and Canada has been "catastrophic" for the performing arts.

(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/04/01/983500113/u-s-box-office-plummeted-86-in-2020-says-leading-arts-group