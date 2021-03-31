Echo Gallery to Release Adam Stothard’s AC/DC ‘The Razor Edge’ World Tour 1990/1991 Poster

Articles

ECHO print gallery is proud to release the second print in the AC/DC Poster Series by artist Adam Stothard, entitled AC/DC The Razors Edge World Tour 1990/1991.

Adam’s electric take on Angus Young and Brian Johnson from the “Thunderstruck” era captivates the live energy that AC/DC is famous for. This poster will be available starting Friday, April 2 starting at 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST.

“AC/DC were the soundtrack to my twenties. They saw me through my college and university years and inspired many a night out. I can still remember sitting with friends in the college cafeteria with AC/DC’s music rock’n the jukebox.

“When I was asked to create artwork for the band the first thing I did was revisit their music, to reconnect with the feelings they inspired. The aim of this piece was to capture the sheer power and energy of AC/DC’s music, along with their electric stage presence.” – Adam Stothard

This 7-color screenprint measures 18”x24” and will be available in these limited edition variations:

AC/DC The Razors Edge World Tour 1990/1991 Gallery Edition – 150 pcs / $55

AC/DC The Razors Edge World Tour 1990/1991 Holographic Lava Foil Variant – 100 pcs / $80

AC/DC The Razors Edge World Tour 1990/1991 Rainbow Foil Variant – 50 pcs / $80

Adam Stothard’s AC/DC The Razors Edge World Tour 1990/1991 will be available at 11AM PST / 2PM EST Friday, April 2.

Go to https://echoprintgallery.com for more information.

