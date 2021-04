Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 16:29 Hits: 6

Among the first of the major festivals to detail its post-pandemic return, Bonnaroo announced a 20th anniversary lineup that includes Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo and the Grand Ole Opry.

(Image credit: Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images)

