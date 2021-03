Articles

One enterprising fan in Old Hickory, Tennessee decided to make life imitate art and reenact the story from one of Diffie's most famous songs by scaling the town's water tower, and painting "Billy Bob + Charlene" at the top of it in John Deere green.

