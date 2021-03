Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 17:40 Hits: 9

King made some recordings in the 1970s, but then quit the music business to raise her children. Now in her late 70s, she's released her first full-length solo album: Living in the Last Days.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/29/982228025/elizabeth-kings-gospel-sound-transports-believers-and-non-believers-alike