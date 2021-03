Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 07:33 Hits: 6

I love the way this track lazily bounces along, draped in jangly cosmic twang and has this wonderfully swelling, spiralling feel, like it could spin on and out forever. It features the warmly melodic lead vocal of Netta Dor, who says of the song… “I love that final chorus. Where everyone becomes entangled with each …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/03/29/new-music-big-dog-cowboy/