Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 13:27 Hits: 4

Glaciers are ice giants and are the world's largest fresh water repositories. The Lambert Glacier in the Antarctic, the Jakobshavn Glacier in Greenland, and the Vatnajokull in Iceland: Which one fascinates you the most?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/survey-which-glacier-impresses-you-in-particular/a-56984312?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf