Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 16:52 Hits: 4

Uncle Lucius played their final show in March of 2018 to a packed room at Gruene Hall in Texas, but the legacy of the band has continued to resonate through their music even here into 2021. On January 21st, "Keep The Wolves Away" was Certified Gold by the RIAA.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/keep-the-wolves-away-by-uncle-lucius-goes-gold-amid-revival/