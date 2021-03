Articles

Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021

Jazz Night in America profiles multi-dimensional pianist and composer Myra Melford, who takes us on a musical journey across the spectrum, from the avant-garde to the blues.

(Image credit: © Frank Stewart/JALC)

