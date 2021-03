Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021

The fact that Loretta Lynn is still with us is grace enough, especially after the merciless culling of souls we experienced over the last year from the ranks of country royalty. But without any hyperbole or bias, after listening to her latest album 'Still Woman Enough,' Loretta Lynn still sounds excellent.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-loretta-lynns-still-woman-enough/