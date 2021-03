Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 16:04 Hits: 10

Slapped in the middle of an album about being in love with his wife and feeling misunderstood, the powerful speeches are a jarring musical misstep

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/justin-bieber-martin-luther-king-jr-justice-album-1144896/