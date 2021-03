Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 15:32 Hits: 4

Legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan has been honored with the FIAF award for his contribution to preserving international film heritage.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bollywood-actor-amitabh-bachchan-honored-with-international-film-archive-prize/a-56929273?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf