Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 17:32 Hits: 12

Bust out the black eyeliner and get ready to party like it's 1999, because the G-man has promised that some new, unreleased Chris Gaines material is on the way along with a re-release of the previous stuff. This is what Garth Brooks promised recently.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/oh-great-garth-brooks-promises-more-chris-gaines-coming/