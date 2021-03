Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 09:06 Hits: 3

Streaming has revolutionized the music business, including how songwriters get paid. Now the 20 biggest streaming platforms have been ordered to pay $424 million in unmatched royalties to artists.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/19/979056242/music-streaming-giants-to-pay-424-million-in-royalty-fees