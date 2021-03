Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 20:54 Hits: 0

Country ballad was inspired by Tammy Wynette and George Jones, and appears on Del Rey's new album 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club'

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-country/lana-del-rey-nikki-lane-breaking-up-slowly-1144695/