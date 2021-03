Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 14:00 Hits: 1

Singer shares her rendition of “Wayfaring Stranger,” talks upcoming album, and looks back on her career — from touring with Peter Gabriel to "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?" fame

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/paula-cole-american-quilt-album-1143802/