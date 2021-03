Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021

Sorry all you "Flattheads," Rascal Flatts is done. Do not pass 'Go.' Do not collect $200. It's finito. Curtains. Even their supposed "farewell tour" that they announced in January of 2020 to drive up tickets sales that was delayed due to COVID-19 won't be happening at all now.

