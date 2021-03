Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 16:30 Hits: 4

Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL, is far from the first film composer to be fired at the eleventh hour. But he might be the first to get his job back.

(Image credit: Dirk Kikstra/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/18/978566820/the-music-of-justice-league-is-its-own-epic-tale-of-death-and-rebirth