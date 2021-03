Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 02:24 Hits: 3

Kacy & Clayton and Marlon Williams Plastic Bouquet New West Records A chance Spotify encounter with the music of Kacy & Clayton led Marlon Williams on an adventure that ended up in sub-zero Saskatoon in Canada and Nashville, TN to record this wonderful collaborative album. There’s a clear simpatico between the three of them, with …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/03/19/album-review-kacy-clayton-and-marlon-williams-plastic-bouquet/