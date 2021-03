Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 20:06 Hits: 4

In Nigeria, Burna Boy is known as much for his social crusading as he is for his Afro-fusion style music.

(Image credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2021/03/17/978124869/grammy-winner-burna-boy-makes-music-and-social-noise