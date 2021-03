Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 08:49 Hits: 2

It’s been 70 years since the genius physicist stuck out his tongue at pesky reporters. The photo turned him into an icon. But what's the story behind it?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-story-behind-albert-einstein-s-most-iconic-photo/a-56803031?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf