Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 09:04 Hits: 4

He's one of the most successful German filmmakers in Hollywood. Wolfgang Petersen's "Outbreak" also gained renewed popularity during the pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wolfgang-petersen-director-of-the-neverending-story-and-das-boot-at-80/a-19111903?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf