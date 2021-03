Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 11:04 Hits: 1

Belarus became the latest Eurovision competitor to spark furor with a song. Critics say the entry is propaganda for President Lukashenko. Organizers have said the song must be reworked or Belarus will be disqualified.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hidden-propaganda-eurovision-rejects-belarus-song-for-political-mockery/a-56862031?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf