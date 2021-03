Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 04:33 Hits: 6

In a Grammy ceremony filled that mixed surprisingly intimate moments with familiar staged bombast, Megan Thee Stallion won best new artist and Beyoncé became the most awarded performer of all time.

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/15/977289869/beyonce-reigns-and-billie-eilish-repeats-at-2021-grammy-awards