Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 05:52 Hits: 9

The singer has made history after taking her total career wins to 28. Her daughter Blue Ivy became the youngest recipient ever of a Grammy, while Taylor Swift also set a new record.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/grammys-beyonce-becomes-female-artist-with-most-awards/a-56872580?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf