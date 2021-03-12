Video Premiere: Zoe FitzGerald Carter’s ‘These Words’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 13:59 Hits: 2

Author and songwriter Zoe FitzGerald Carter‘s Waterlines, out March 26th, ranges in style from folk to funk. Zoe’s background as a journalist, essayist and author (Imperfect Endings), emanates naturally and instinctively in the album’s autobiographical texture. The title of the album, Waterlines, refers to writing itself, she says. “It also evokes the way we look for clues from the past. Like tracing the watermarks after where a river has flooded or been depleted.”

The album features some of the Bay Area’s top-tier musicians, including drummer DawnRichardson (formerly of 4 Non Blondes and Tracy Chapman’s touring band), keyboardist Julie Wolf (Ani DiFranco), trumpet/flugelhorn player Erik “Mr. Tasty” Jekabson (John Mayer), bass player Paul Olguin (famed Bay Area sideman), and guitarist Michael Papenburg.

Zoe’s sound is deeply rooted in folk and Americana, but for the last couple years she has been experimenting with Brazilian and jazz. She began playing guitar and singing as a teenager in Washington D.C. where her father was a well-known jazz drummer. “These Words,” from Waterlines, reflects this jazz influence — her soulfully supple vocals separated by floating, Chet Baker-esque flugelhorn interludes.

ABS is proud to premiere the video for “These Words.” Of the track and video, Zoe shares with us:

“These Words” is a melancholy, jazzy take on the way a lover or spouse’s words can clutter your head long after the relationship has ended. Freeing yourself can be tough — the words become part of your own self-talk. On the recording, I had the great pleasure of working with trumpet player Erik Jekabson, a fixture in the Bay Area jazz scene who toured with John Mayer. His playing is so smooth and moody, it just makes you melt. And I love the way he created the feel of a duet with my voice. In the video, we went for a nostalgic, black and white, film noir vibe and videographer Joshua McClain came up with a cool “rain on the window” effect. Interspersed with the live shots, we were lucky to obtain images from NYC photographer, Peter Cunningham, who started his career shooting musicians in the West Village. I lived in NYC for many years, so for me his photos really enhanced the mood and atmosphere. And, of course, not all the “words” in this relationship were negative. We told some good stories along the way!

Credits for “These Words”:

Songwriting by Zoe FitzGerald Carter and Hindy Bare

Zoe FitzGerald Carter: vocals, acoustic guitar

Erik Jekabson: flugelhorn

Julie Wolf: electric piano

Dawn Richardson: drums

Paul Olguin: Bass

Brian Bloom: Acoustic guitar

Jeffrey Wood: producer

Alberto Hernandez: sound engineer, mixing

Ken Lee: mastering

*Feature image credit: Irene Young

The post Video Premiere: Zoe FitzGerald Carter’s ‘These Words’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/video-premiere-zoe-fitzgerald-carters-these-words/