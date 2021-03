Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 21:05 Hits: 5

Valerie June has just released a new LP called The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers. The album foregrounds her distinctive voice and mixes reassurance with a yearning for engagement.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/12/976589464/review-valerie-junes-new-lp-the-moon-and-stars-prescriptions-for-dreamers