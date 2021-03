Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 07:09 Hits: 1

Japanese artist and filmmaker Hikaru Fujii told DW about the importance of embedding the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in public memory.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/fukushima-nuclear-disaster-an-artist-s-view-10-years-later/a-56818340?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf