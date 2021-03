Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 01:09 Hits: 5

THE SEEDS OF COLLABORATION Marlon Williams talks about Plastic Bouquet his new album with Kacy & Clayton and gives an update on some of his other upcoming projects. by Chris Familton In 2017, New Zealand songwriter Marlon Williams was on tour across Europe when the algorithms of Spotify dropped a Kacy & Clayton song in …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/03/11/interview-marlon-williams-2/