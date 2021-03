Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 23:38 Hits: 4

Hiss Golden Messenger‘s M.C. Taylor has announced that the new album Quietly Blowing It will be released via Merge Records on June 25th. To mark the announcement, he’s released a video for the song ‘If It Comes In The Morning’, a wandering slow and soulful song, complete with shimmering keys and a lonesome saxophone. The …

